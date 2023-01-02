Deal Alert: Save Big on iPad Pro, iMac, and Accessories

Looking for a deal on Apple products in the new year? Look no further! Right now, you can save big on the latest iPad Pro, iMac, and a variety of accessories.

Save $200 on top-of-the-line M1 iMac

Currently, Amazon is running an amazing deal on the 24-inch M1 iMac. The powerful Apple desktop computer is equipped with an 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, and a generous 512GB of storage. And right now, you can get it for a discounted price of $1,499. That’s a savings of $200 off the usual price of $1,699, making it the lowest price ever deal for this particular variant of the M1 iMac.

In addition to featuring fast internals, the M1 iMac features a stunning 24-inch 4.5K Retina display, a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, a six-speaker sound system, a studio-quality three-mic array, two Thunderbolt/USB 4 ports, and up to two USB 3 ports.

➤ Amazon — M1 iMac [Deal, $200 off]

If you’re looking for a rather powerful iPad model, Amazon is also running a stunning deal on the 11-inch iPad Pro with an M1 chip. The iPad Pro variant with Wi-Fi-only connectivity and 2TB internal storage is currently on sale for $1,299. This variant is usually available for $1,899, which means you can save $600 on this model right now.

➤ Amazon — iPad Pro 11-inch [Deal, $600 off]

Lastly, Apple’s 30W USB-C Power Adapter, which usually sells for $49, is also available at a discount right now. You can check out the deal right here.