Deal Alert: Save Big on iPad Pro, iMac, and Accessories

BY Sriansh

Published 2 Jan 2023

M1 iMac 24 inch with Bezels

Looking for a deal on Apple products in the new year? Look no further! Right now, you can save big on the latest iPad Pro, iMac, and a variety of accessories.

Save $200 on top-of-the-line M1 iMac

Currently, Amazon is running an amazing deal on the 24-inch M1 iMac. The powerful Apple desktop computer is equipped with an 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, and a generous 512GB of storage. And right now, you can get it for a discounted price of $1,499. That’s a savings of $200 off the usual price of $1,699, making it the lowest price ever deal for this particular variant of the M1 iMac.

In addition to featuring fast internals, the M1 iMac features a stunning 24-inch 4.5K Retina display, a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, a six-speaker sound system, a studio-quality three-mic array, two Thunderbolt/USB 4 ports, and up to two USB 3 ports.

➤ Amazon — M1 iMac [Deal, $200 off]

Top 15 Things To Do With Your New iPad, iPad Air, or iPad Pro

If you’re looking for a rather powerful iPad model, Amazon is also running a stunning deal on the 11-inch iPad Pro with an M1 chip. The iPad Pro variant with Wi-Fi-only connectivity and 2TB internal storage is currently on sale for $1,299. This variant is usually available for $1,899, which means you can save $600 on this model right now. 

Amazon — iPad Pro 11-inch [Deal, $600 off]

Lastly, Apple’s 30W USB-C Power Adapter, which usually sells for $49, is also available at a discount right now. You can check out the deal right here

Disclaimer: At iJunkie, we try to bring you the best tech deals to save you money on your purchases. Please note that these deals may only be valid at the time of publication and may no longer be available or may have gone out of stock. Thank you for considering iJunkie.

Related Articles

Apple Pencil 2 iPad Air Accessories Deal

Deal Alert: Save Big on Apple Pencil and iPad Accessories

Sriansh

Deal Alert: Save Up to $100 on iPad Air, iPad 10, and Magic Keyboard

Sriansh
Apple Black Friday 2022 iPad iPhone AirPods Mac MacBook Deals

Best MacBook Air and MacBook Pro Black Friday Deals

Sriansh
Deals Post Featured Image

Best Apple Deals of the Week: Up to $449 off Apple Products This Weekend!

Chandraveer Mathur
must-have-ipad-pro-pencil-apps-featured

IPAD PRO 2

Oct 30, 2016

11 Must Have Apps for Apple Pencil and iPad Pro Users

Khamosh Pathak

iPad Pro is a beast of a machine. Yes, it runs iOS but don’t let that fool you. iOS has many ways to be productive and for doing creative work. Granted, it’s different

Read More

MACOS

Jun 13, 2016

‘Apple File System’ Is the Company’s New File System for watchOS, iOS, tvOS, and macOS

Rajesh Pandey

It has long been rumored that Apple is working on a new file system to replace the archaic HFS+ file system that macOS currently uses. The company was expected to announce a new file system

Read More
Apple volunteer

APPLE NEWS

Mar 16, 2015

‘Apple Global Volunteer Program’ will let employees sign up to help local communities

Evan Selleck

Apple is no stranger to donating large sums of money to a cause, or to even help diversification within the tech industry. But now it's aiming to donate some individual human hours as well,

Read More

Want to know more about apple Products

We launch new articles subscribe and get updated. MAX 1 email a week. No spam, ever.

Cancel