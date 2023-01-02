Deal Alert: Save Big on iPad Pro, iMac, and Accessories

Looking for a deal on Apple products in the new year? Look no further! Right now, you can save big on the latest iPad Pro, iMac, and a variety of accessories.
Save $200 on top-of-the-line M1 iMac
Currently, Amazon is running an amazing deal on the 24-inch M1 iMac. The powerful Apple desktop computer is equipped with an 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, and a generous 512GB of storage. And right now, you can get it for a discounted price of $1,499. That’s a savings of $200 off the usual price of $1,699, making it the lowest price ever deal for this particular variant of the M1 iMac.
In addition to featuring fast internals, the M1 iMac features a stunning 24-inch 4.5K Retina display, a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, a six-speaker sound system, a studio-quality three-mic array, two Thunderbolt/USB 4 ports, and up to two USB 3 ports.
➤ Amazon — M1 iMac [Deal, $200 off]
If you’re looking for a rather powerful iPad model, Amazon is also running a stunning deal on the 11-inch iPad Pro with an M1 chip. The iPad Pro variant with Wi-Fi-only connectivity and 2TB internal storage is currently on sale for $1,299. This variant is usually available for $1,899, which means you can save $600 on this model right now.
➤ Amazon — iPad Pro 11-inch [Deal, $600 off]
Lastly, Apple’s 30W USB-C Power Adapter, which usually sells for $49, is also available at a discount right now. You can check out the deal right here.
Disclaimer: At iJunkie, we try to bring you the best tech deals to save you money on your purchases. Please note that these deals may only be valid at the time of publication and may no longer be available or may have gone out of stock. Thank you for considering iJunkie.