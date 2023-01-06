Deal: Save Big on Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch Ultra

Missed out on buying an Apple Watch during the holiday season? Look no more. Amazon has some great discounts on Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch Ultra. Below you’ll find deals both on the Apple Watch Series 8 as well as the Apple Watch Ultra.

Save Big on Apple Watch Series 8

Right now, you can get your hands on the latest and greatest Apple Watch Series 8 for $50 less. The smartwatch, which is usually available for a price of $399, can now be grabbed for $349. It’s worth noting that this is the price for the 41mm GPS model of the Apple Watch Series 8, but massive discounts are available on all the models.

While the Apple Watch Series 8 features a similar design as its predecessor, it comes with temperature-sensing capabilities that are unavailable on other smartwatches. It also features crash detection, a new Low Power Mode, and up to 18-hour battery life. If you’re in for a new Apple Watch, this is one of the best smartwatches you can buy right now.

➤ Amazon — Apple Watch Series 8 [Deal, $50 off]

Get the Apple Watch Ultra at the Lowest Price Ever

Shifting our focus to the Apple Watch Ultra, you can grab Apple’s biggest smartwatch for $50 less. The smartwatch, which usually retails for $799 on Amazon, can now be purchased for $749 only. It is worth noting that, unlike the standard Apple Watch models, all the variants of the Apple Watch Ultra come with cellular connectivity.

➤ Amazon — Apple Watch Ultra [Deal, $50 off]

