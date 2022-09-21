iFixit iPhone 14 Teardown: Square Plastic Replaces SIM Card Tray on U.S. Models

BY Dave Johnson

Published 21 Sep 2022

ifixit teardown

In a recent teardown of the iPhone 14 Pro Max, iFixit, noted that Apple replaced the SIM card tray with a square piece of plastic. 

Earlier this month, Apple announced that all four iPhone 14 models would launch in the U.S. without a SIM card tray. Instead, users would have to rely entirely on eSIMs to stay connected to a network. 

Unsurprisingly, some Apple fans hoped that removing the SIM tray could mean space for something extra — a new feature or battery capacity. A few even had a far-fetched dream that Apple might fill the space with a 3.5mm headphone jack. But that’s not the case. 

A recent teardown video from a popular repair website, iFixit, closely looks at the iPhone 14 Pro Max’s internals. 

The teardown confirms that Apple did not use the space from removing the SIM tray for anything component or feature. Instead, the Cupertino-based tech giant added a square piece of plastic to fill the gap. 

“Looking at how dense the logic board is, you’d thing Apple would come up with a use for this [SIM tray space] beyond a gram of nothing,” says iFixit. “How about this pitch — maybe a little extra storage?”

Meanwhile, all iPhone 14 models outside the U.S. still have a physical SIM card tray. 

A Closer Look at the iFixit iPhone 14 Pro Max Teardown

Like previous teardown videos, iFixit provided a closer view of the iPhone 14 Pro Max’s logic board. Expectedly, it wasn’t a straightforward process. 

The reviewer had to remove a ton of connectors and screws first. These include the iPhone’s upper speaker and the front-facing camera with autofocus.

iFixit also replicated the back camera vibration that has plagued the iPhone 14 Pro models since its release. The reviewer downloaded the TikTok app and flipped the camera several times to initiate the rattling. She also pointed out that the most recent iOS update still doesn’t fix the issue. 

After removing a few other components, iFixit finally reached the logic board to reveal the square-shaped plastic, a faster A16 Bionic chip, and Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X65 modem. 

In the end, iFixit gave the iPhone 14 Pro Max a repairability score of six out of a possible ten. 

Watch the full video here: 

 

Related Articles

iPhone 14 Pro Camera Reportedly Vibrates in Third-Party Apps

Dave Johnson

iPhone 14 Pro Max Charging Speed Peaks Out at 27W

Sriansh
iPhone 14 Pro Display Island

Dynamic Island Could Come to All iPhone 15 Models

Sriansh
iPhone 14 Pro Always On

iPhone 14 Pro’s Always-on Display Turns Off In These 8 Scenarios

Sriansh
must-have-ipad-pro-pencil-apps-featured

IPAD PRO 2

Oct 30, 2016

11 Must Have Apps for Apple Pencil and iPad Pro Users

Khamosh Pathak

iPad Pro is a beast of a machine. Yes, it runs iOS but don’t let that fool you. iOS has many ways to be productive and for doing creative work. Granted, it’s different

Read More

MACOS

Jun 13, 2016

‘Apple File System’ Is the Company’s New File System for watchOS, iOS, tvOS, and macOS

Rajesh Pandey

It has long been rumored that Apple is working on a new file system to replace the archaic HFS+ file system that macOS currently uses. The company was expected to announce a new file system

Read More
Apple volunteer

APPLE NEWS

Mar 16, 2015

‘Apple Global Volunteer Program’ will let employees sign up to help local communities

Evan Selleck

Apple is no stranger to donating large sums of money to a cause, or to even help diversification within the tech industry. But now it's aiming to donate some individual human hours as well,

Read More

Want to know more about apple Products

We launch new articles subscribe and get updated. MAX 1 email a week. No spam, ever.

Cancel