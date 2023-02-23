iOS 16.5 Could Be The Final Update Before iOS 17

A recent report claims that Apple iOS 16.5 could be the last significant update before Apple announces iOS 17 at WWDC in June.

Apple recently released the first iOS 16.4 beta with several new features to developers and public testers.

For example, the update includes support for web push notifications, new emojis, and an improved Podcast app. It also comes with a change to prevent iPhone users from accessing the iOS 17 developer beta for free.

However, a recent MacRumors report indicates that Apple is already testing iOS 16.5 internally. “Apple ramped up testing of iOS 16.5 internally this month, according to mounting evidence of the update in our website’s analytics logs,” says Joe Rossignol of MacRumors.

So what should we expect from the forthcoming iOS version? Well, that’s unclear at the moment. However, the publication suggests that it could be any of the previously-announced features, such as:

Apple Card savings account

Apple Music Classical app

iMessage Contact Key Verification

Apple Pay Later

Rossignol also believes that iOS 16.5 could be the last notable update before the iOS 17 announcement in June. So what should we expect from iOS 17?

What to Expect from Forthcoming iOS 17

Earlier in the week, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman said he hasn’t heard “anything especially game-changing” about iOS 17. However, the WWDC is still in June, and more notable features could leak in the coming months.

That said, the iOS 17 is expected to allow third-party app stores on the iPhone in Europe — following the Digital Markets Act. Gurman claimed in a previous report that Apple could implement the change in a later version of iOS 17.

Besides allowing alternative app stores, iOS 17 could also introduce a new CarPlay standard that integrates deeper with vehicle functions. Brands expected to ship with the next-gen CarPlay include Acura, Audi, Ford, Honda, Mercedes-Benz, Nissan, Porsche, and Volvo.