Another iOS 16 Bug Impacts SIM Card Support on iPhone 14

BY Dave Johnson

Published 17 Oct 2022

iOS 16 Bug

A recent report suggests that some iPhone 14 users are experiencing an iOS 16 bug that impacts SIM card support. What’s more, Apple reportedly acknowledges the issue.

Apple released the iPhone 14 lineup last month, following its announcement at the “Far Out” event. However, early adopters have experienced several issues since then.

Initially, a few customers could not use their new iPhone 14 models due to a device activation issue during the initial setup. Shortly after, reports revealed that the iPhone 14 Pro’s primary camera lens uncontrollably shakes when using third-party apps with camera functionality.

Apple has, since then, released an iOS 16 update to address both issues. Despite the update, the newly-released iOS version is not entirely bug-free. 

New reports suggest another iOS 16 bug may affect SIM card support and cellular data on the iPhone 14 models. In addition, MacRumors claims to have seen a memo where Apple addresses this issue. 

Sami Fathi wrote in the article

“In a memo seen by MacRumors, Apple acknowledges that some users of the ‌iPhone 14‌, ‌iPhone 14‌ Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max may see a message that reads “SIM Not Supported” appear on their device.” 

According to Apple’s memo, the affected iPhone may freeze after displaying the pop-up message. So how do you fix it? 

Fixing the iOS 16 Bug that Impacts SIM Card Support

The memo notes that the issue is not a hardware problem. Apple is investigating the matter and may launch a software update to address it soon. 

Until then, the tech giant recommends waiting a few minutes to see if the pop-up message disappears before acting. If it persists, consider heading to an Apple Store or an authorized service provider for technical assistance. 

Public beta testers and developers are currently testing iOS 16.1. Hopefully, Apple will include a fix when the update rolls out at the end of the month. 

Related Articles

Reports: Apple Considering Running Ads on Apple TV+ Shows 

Dave Johnson
tim cook defends app store monopoly

Kuo Predicts Apple’s Roadmap for Shifting iPhone and Mac Production Outside of China

Sriansh
iPad Pro Unsplash

Apple Plans to Launch iPadOS 16.1 Alongside New Hardware in Late October

Sriansh

Report: AirPods Pro 2 Earbuds Have Physically Bigger Batteries

Dave Johnson
must-have-ipad-pro-pencil-apps-featured

IPAD PRO 2

Oct 30, 2016

11 Must Have Apps for Apple Pencil and iPad Pro Users

Khamosh Pathak

iPad Pro is a beast of a machine. Yes, it runs iOS but don’t let that fool you. iOS has many ways to be productive and for doing creative work. Granted, it’s different

Read More

MACOS

Jun 13, 2016

‘Apple File System’ Is the Company’s New File System for watchOS, iOS, tvOS, and macOS

Rajesh Pandey

It has long been rumored that Apple is working on a new file system to replace the archaic HFS+ file system that macOS currently uses. The company was expected to announce a new file system

Read More
Apple volunteer

APPLE NEWS

Mar 16, 2015

‘Apple Global Volunteer Program’ will let employees sign up to help local communities

Evan Selleck

Apple is no stranger to donating large sums of money to a cause, or to even help diversification within the tech industry. But now it's aiming to donate some individual human hours as well,

Read More

Want to know more about apple Products

We launch new articles subscribe and get updated. MAX 1 email a week. No spam, ever.

Cancel