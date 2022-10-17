Another iOS 16 Bug Impacts SIM Card Support on iPhone 14

A recent report suggests that some iPhone 14 users are experiencing an iOS 16 bug that impacts SIM card support. What’s more, Apple reportedly acknowledges the issue.

Apple released the iPhone 14 lineup last month, following its announcement at the “Far Out” event. However, early adopters have experienced several issues since then.

Initially, a few customers could not use their new iPhone 14 models due to a device activation issue during the initial setup. Shortly after, reports revealed that the iPhone 14 Pro’s primary camera lens uncontrollably shakes when using third-party apps with camera functionality.

Apple has, since then, released an iOS 16 update to address both issues. Despite the update, the newly-released iOS version is not entirely bug-free.

New reports suggest another iOS 16 bug may affect SIM card support and cellular data on the iPhone 14 models. In addition, MacRumors claims to have seen a memo where Apple addresses this issue.

Sami Fathi wrote in the article:

“In a memo seen by MacRumors, Apple acknowledges that some users of the ‌iPhone 14‌, ‌iPhone 14‌ Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max may see a message that reads “SIM Not Supported” appear on their device.”

According to Apple’s memo, the affected iPhone may freeze after displaying the pop-up message. So how do you fix it?

Fixing the iOS 16 Bug that Impacts SIM Card Support

The memo notes that the issue is not a hardware problem. Apple is investigating the matter and may launch a software update to address it soon.

Until then, the tech giant recommends waiting a few minutes to see if the pop-up message disappears before acting. If it persists, consider heading to an Apple Store or an authorized service provider for technical assistance.

Public beta testers and developers are currently testing iOS 16.1. Hopefully, Apple will include a fix when the update rolls out at the end of the month.