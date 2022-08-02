Rumor: iPhone 14 Base Models to Feature Faster A15 Bionic Chip

A new leak claims iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max will have A15 Bionic chip that is faster than those found in the iPhone 13 lineup.

It’s been rumored several times that the non-Pro models of the iPhone 14 lineup will be sticking with the same A15 Bionic processor as the last year’s iPhone 13 series, while the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max will feature the newer A16 Bionic chipset.

The rumor mill started back in March and was later confirmed by reliable Apple leaker Mark Gurman, who said that the standard ‌iPhone 14‌ models are “likely to stick to the A15 from last year or a variant of it.” The rumor has since been confirmed by a number of sources, including Taiwanese research firm TrendForce.

A new tweet from the popular Apple leaker ShrimpApplePro now suggests that even though the new iPhone models will feature an A15 Bionic chip, it will “still have some overall performance boost over the ‌iPhone 13‌ series.” The improvements will reportedly come in the form of a new cellular modem and a new internal design, among other changes.

Previous reports have suggested that all the iPhone 14 models will feature physically smaller modems that will use less power and offer a high level of performance. A further factor contributing to faster performance could be the fact that all iPhone 14 models will have 6GB of RAM, 2GB more than the iPhone 13, which we learned last month.

This is the first time Apple will be shipping different SoCs on Pro and non-Pro models. It is still unknown whether it is due to supply chain constraints or if the company wants to differentiate the two models. But, if the leak turns out to be true, would you be interested in buying the iPhone 14 or 14 Max? Let us know in the comments section below!

Via: MacRumors