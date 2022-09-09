All iPhone 14 & 14 Pro Models Come With 6GB of RAM

All the models of the iPhone 14 series, including the standard iPhone 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro, and 14 Pro Max, feature 6GB of RAM.

Until now, only the Pro models featured 6GB memory, whereas the standard iPhone models used 4GB of RAM. With the launch of the iPhone 14 series, Apple, for the first time, has equipped all the models of the new iPhones with 6GB of memory.

A while back, popular publication DigiTimes reported that iPhone 14 and 14 Plus would feature 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM while the iPhone 14 Pro models would receive newer and faster 6GB LPDDR5 RAM. As it turns out, the rumor about RAM quantity is true, according to MacRumors.

The report is based on data harvested from within the latest Xcode 14 beta files, which confirm 6GB RAM capacity but not its type. Nevertheless, here’s how RAM quantity of the iPhone 13 series and iPhone 14 series compare:

iPhone 13 RAM:

iPhone 13 mini: 4GB (LPDDR4X)

iPhone 13: 4GB (LPDDR4X)

iPhone 13 Pro: 6GB (LPDDR4X)

iPhone 13 Pro Max: 6GB (LPDDR4X)

iPhone 14 RAM:

iPhone 14: 6GB (LPDDR4X)

iPhone 14 Max: 6GB (LPDDR4X)

iPhone 14 Pro: 6GB (LPDDR5)

iPhone 14: 6GB (LPDDR5)

Apple has started taking pre-orders for all the models of the iPhone 14 series. iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max will be available one week later on Friday, i.e., September 16, 2022. On the other hand, the iPhone 14 Plus will be available next month starting Friday, October 7.

Source: MacRumors