iPhone 15 Design Unveiled in Leaked Images

BY Sriansh

Published 23 Feb 2023

A few days ago, a leak showed off CAD renders of the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro models. Now, a new Twitter leaker has shared images of what seems to be an early prototype of the baseline iPhone 15. The leaked images confirm that the iPhone 15 will feature the Dynamic Island and make the switch to USB-C this year.

The leaker, who goes by the name of Unknownz21 on Twitter, has given us our first look at the ‌iPhone 15‌’s design in full. The leaker has shared two images of the device. One image showcases the front of the device with its display, while the other image displays the bottom of the device.

Although the image of the front side of the iPhone 15 does not reveal much, a glimpse of the dual-cutout design of the Dynamic Island can be perceived. Speculations suggest that the Dynamic Island, which made its debut with the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max, will be included in the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, in addition to the iPhone 15 Pro models.

Similarly, the image of the bottom edge of the iPhone 15 displays a USB-C port, two speaker cutouts, and two visible screws, reminiscent of the iPhone 14. Apple is switching its entire iPhone 15 lineup to USB-C in compliance with new regulations in the European Union.

Other design changes, such as deeper curves and titanium side rails, are expected to remain limited to the iPhone 15 Pro models. Like the baseline iPhone 14 models, iPhone 15 and 15 Plus are expected to feature previous-gen internals, such as the A16 chip, Wi-Fi 6, and a Qualcomm X70 modem.

Related Articles

How to enable battery status percentage on iPhone 12, iPhone 13, and iPhone 14

How to Enable Battery Status Percentage on iPhone 12, iPhone 13, and iPhone 14

Darryl
iPhone airpods reverse wireless charging

Report: Apple Still Working to Bring Reverse Wireless Charging to iPhone

Sriansh
iPhone 14 vs Samsung S23

Samsung Galaxy S23 vs. iPhone 14 Comparison: Which One Should You Buy?

Sriansh

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra vs iPhone 14 Pro Max: Which is a Better Buy?

Sriansh
must-have-ipad-pro-pencil-apps-featured

IPAD PRO 2

Oct 30, 2016

11 Must Have Apps for Apple Pencil and iPad Pro Users

Khamosh Pathak

iPad Pro is a beast of a machine. Yes, it runs iOS but don’t let that fool you. iOS has many ways to be productive and for doing creative work. Granted, it’s different

Read More

MACOS

Jun 13, 2016

‘Apple File System’ Is the Company’s New File System for watchOS, iOS, tvOS, and macOS

Rajesh Pandey

It has long been rumored that Apple is working on a new file system to replace the archaic HFS+ file system that macOS currently uses. The company was expected to announce a new file system

Read More
Apple volunteer

APPLE NEWS

Mar 16, 2015

‘Apple Global Volunteer Program’ will let employees sign up to help local communities

Evan Selleck

Apple is no stranger to donating large sums of money to a cause, or to even help diversification within the tech industry. But now it's aiming to donate some individual human hours as well,

Read More

Want to know more about apple Products

We launch new articles subscribe and get updated. MAX 1 email a week. No spam, ever.

Cancel