iPhone 15 Design Unveiled in Leaked Images

A few days ago, a leak showed off CAD renders of the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro models. Now, a new Twitter leaker has shared images of what seems to be an early prototype of the baseline iPhone 15. The leaked images confirm that the iPhone 15 will feature the Dynamic Island and make the switch to USB-C this year.

Who needs half-baked renders when you have the real thing? Here’s an early base model iPhone 15. (More info exclusively via @MacRumors, for now 😊) pic.twitter.com/LKPzJ8YwfE — Unknownz21 🌈 (@URedditor) February 22, 2023

The leaker, who goes by the name of Unknownz21 on Twitter, has given us our first look at the ‌iPhone 15‌’s design in full. The leaker has shared two images of the device. One image showcases the front of the device with its display, while the other image displays the bottom of the device.

Although the image of the front side of the iPhone 15 does not reveal much, a glimpse of the dual-cutout design of the Dynamic Island can be perceived. Speculations suggest that the Dynamic Island, which made its debut with the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max, will be included in the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, in addition to the iPhone 15 Pro models.

Similarly, the image of the bottom edge of the iPhone 15 displays a USB-C port, two speaker cutouts, and two visible screws, reminiscent of the iPhone 14. Apple is switching its entire iPhone 15 lineup to USB-C in compliance with new regulations in the European Union.

Other design changes, such as deeper curves and titanium side rails, are expected to remain limited to the iPhone 15 Pro models. Like the baseline iPhone 14 models, iPhone 15 and 15 Plus are expected to feature previous-gen internals, such as the A16 chip, Wi-Fi 6, and a Qualcomm X70 modem.