MacBook Pro With M2 Pro Chip Could Launch by Spring 2023

In October last year, Apple introduced the redesigned 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro with M1 Pro and M1 Max chipsets. At WWDC last month, Apple introduced the all-new MacBook Air with the second-generation M-series chip. While we’re all expecting Apple to follow the same timeline this year and launch the M2 Pro and M2 Max MacBook Pro this fall, the latest information from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman suggests that we could have to wait for the next-generation MacBook Pro till Spring 2023.

Mark Gurman, in his latest Power On newsletter, says that Apple has already started working on more capable M2 processors. He says that Apple is planning to launch the next-generation M2 Max and Pro chipsets this fall. However, due to supply-chain challenges, we could also have to wait until the Spring of 2023.

Those wondering about what the M2 Pro and M2 Max chips could bring, Gurman says that upgrades are expected on the graphics side. “Look for much of the focus to be on the graphics side, just like with the standard M2”, says the report. The standard M2 chip brings an 18% faster CPU, a 35% more powerful GPU, and a 40% faster Neural Engine. Similar improvements are expected on the powerful M2 chips.

While performance improvements are expected on the next-gen MacBook Pro, the design is expected to remain the same. Apple updated the design of the MacBook Pro last year, adding more ports, support for MagSafe charging, a better display, and an improved webcam, so no major changes are expected this year. What are your expectations from the next-generation 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro? Let us know in the comments section below!