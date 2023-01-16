Report: Apple to Update iPhone, iPhone, and Mac With Micro-LED Display

BY Sriansh

Published 16 Jan 2023

According to a new report from the reliable leaker Mark Gurman, Apple will introduce micro-LED technology to the iPhone, iPad, and Mac after it debuts on the Apple Watch Ultra in 2024.

In the latest edition of his Power On newsletter, Gurman has revealed that Apple has been developing this technology for the past six years. Gurman says this will mark a significant shift in the company’s efforts to design more supplies in-house and bring more control over its supply chain and innovation.

The micro-LED displays will reportedly show up first in an update to the Apple Watch Ultra, which is planned for the end of 2024. It is expected that they will then make their way to the iPhone. However, the technology is still relatively new and complex, and it may take several years before we see it on Macs and iPad.

The company, reportedly, kicked off the project T159 in 2017 with the aim to build micro-LED displays that could one day replace parts from other manufacturers such as Samsung and LG. As per the report, these screens are brighter, have better color reproduction, and can be seen from more angles, making images appear as if they are painted on top of the device’s glass. 

I think the plan is for Apple to bring microLED to all its products, from iPhones to iPads to Macs. But the technology is still so nascent and complicated that it could be a decade before we see it in a Mac. Don’t forget how long these transitions can take: The iPhone had OLED screens six years before the iPad is expected to get them.

Apple’s entry into the Micro-LED market is expected to spur the growth of the overall micro-LED market and bring more competition in the industry.

Source: Bloomberg

Related Articles

AirPods 2

Deal Alert: AirPods 2 Down to $99 on Amazon

Sriansh

Apple Reportedly Cuts Component Orders for AirPods, MacBooks, Apple Watch

Sriansh
AirPods Pro Unsplash

Apple Reportedly Working on Budget-Friendly AirPods Lite

Sriansh

Why Advanced Data Protection May Cause Setup Issues on New Apple Watch and HomePod

Sriansh
must-have-ipad-pro-pencil-apps-featured

IPAD PRO 2

Oct 30, 2016

11 Must Have Apps for Apple Pencil and iPad Pro Users

Khamosh Pathak

iPad Pro is a beast of a machine. Yes, it runs iOS but don’t let that fool you. iOS has many ways to be productive and for doing creative work. Granted, it’s different

Read More

MACOS

Jun 13, 2016

‘Apple File System’ Is the Company’s New File System for watchOS, iOS, tvOS, and macOS

Rajesh Pandey

It has long been rumored that Apple is working on a new file system to replace the archaic HFS+ file system that macOS currently uses. The company was expected to announce a new file system

Read More
Apple volunteer

APPLE NEWS

Mar 16, 2015

‘Apple Global Volunteer Program’ will let employees sign up to help local communities

Evan Selleck

Apple is no stranger to donating large sums of money to a cause, or to even help diversification within the tech industry. But now it's aiming to donate some individual human hours as well,

Read More

Want to know more about apple Products

We launch new articles subscribe and get updated. MAX 1 email a week. No spam, ever.

Cancel