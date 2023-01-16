Report: Apple to Update iPhone, iPhone, and Mac With Micro-LED Display

According to a new report from the reliable leaker Mark Gurman, Apple will introduce micro-LED technology to the iPhone, iPad, and Mac after it debuts on the Apple Watch Ultra in 2024.

In the latest edition of his Power On newsletter, Gurman has revealed that Apple has been developing this technology for the past six years. Gurman says this will mark a significant shift in the company’s efforts to design more supplies in-house and bring more control over its supply chain and innovation.

The micro-LED displays will reportedly show up first in an update to the Apple Watch Ultra, which is planned for the end of 2024. It is expected that they will then make their way to the iPhone. However, the technology is still relatively new and complex, and it may take several years before we see it on Macs and iPad.

The company, reportedly, kicked off the project T159 in 2017 with the aim to build micro-LED displays that could one day replace parts from other manufacturers such as Samsung and LG. As per the report, these screens are brighter, have better color reproduction, and can be seen from more angles, making images appear as if they are painted on top of the device’s glass.

I think the plan is for Apple to bring microLED to all its products, from iPhones to iPads to Macs. But the technology is still so nascent and complicated that it could be a decade before we see it in a Mac. Don’t forget how long these transitions can take: The iPhone had OLED screens six years before the iPad is expected to get them.

Apple’s entry into the Micro-LED market is expected to spur the growth of the overall micro-LED market and bring more competition in the industry.

Source: Bloomberg