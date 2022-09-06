Report: iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus to Have Enhanced A15 Chip

Apple is all set to unveil the next generation of the iPhone tomorrow. While the iPhone 14 Pro models are said to be getting major upgrades, the standard iPhone 14 models will reportedly come with similar features as the iPhone 13. Now, a new report from The Wall Street Journal claims that iPhone 14 and 14 Plus will come with an “enhanced version” of the A15 Bionic chip, and not the same as last year’s models.

While the report does not offer any additional details, it’s been previously reported that the A15 Bionic on the iPhone 14 will be faster compared to iPhone 13. The A15 Bionic on the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus will reportedly host a five-core GPU. If true, this would mean that iPhone 14 will have 25% faster graphics performance than the iPhone 13.

However, upgrades are only expected in the GPU department. The chip will reportedly have the same 6-core CPU and 16-core Neural Engine as found in both the iPhone 13 and the iPhone 13 Pro. It will also host a slower LPDDR4X RAM compared to the Pro models.

The report is in line with information shared by various sources over the past month, who claim that only the Pro model iPhones will use a faster A16 Bionic chipset. If the report turns out to be true, it would be the first time that Apple limits its latest chip to Pro models, separating the Pro and non-Pro models even further.

Thankfully we don’t have to wait much longer as the official announcement is just a day away now. Make sure to check our website on the event day to stay up to date with all the latest happenings.

Source: The Wall Street Journal