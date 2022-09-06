Report: iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus to Have Enhanced A15 Chip

BY Sriansh

Published 6 Sep 2022

Apple is all set to unveil the next generation of the iPhone tomorrow. While the iPhone 14 Pro models are said to be getting major upgrades, the standard iPhone 14 models will reportedly come with similar features as the iPhone 13. Now, a new report from The Wall Street Journal claims that iPhone 14 and 14 Plus will come with an “enhanced version” of the A15 Bionic chip, and not the same as last year’s models. 

While the report does not offer any additional details, it’s been previously reported that the A15 Bionic on the iPhone 14 will be faster compared to iPhone 13. The A15 Bionic on the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus will reportedly host a five-core GPU. If true, this would mean that iPhone 14 will have 25% faster graphics performance than the iPhone 13. 

However, upgrades are only expected in the GPU department. The chip will reportedly have the same 6-core CPU and 16-core Neural Engine as found in both the iPhone 13 and the iPhone 13 Pro. It will also host a slower LPDDR4X RAM compared to the Pro models. 

The report is in line with information shared by various sources over the past month, who claim that only the Pro model iPhones will use a faster A16 Bionic chipset. If the report turns out to be true, it would be the first time that Apple limits its latest chip to Pro models, separating the Pro and non-Pro models even further.

Thankfully we don’t have to wait much longer as the official announcement is just a day away now. Make sure to check our website on the event day to stay up to date with all the latest happenings.  

Source: The Wall Street Journal 

Related Articles

iPhone 14 Pro render

iPhone 14 Pro’s Redesigned Notch Could Look the Same In Use

Sriansh
iPhone 14

iPhone 14 Could Have Purple Color Option and Stronger MagSafe Magnets

Dave Johnson

iPhone 14 Could Offer Satellite Communication For Emergency SOS

Dave Johnson
iPhone Pro Camera Island

iPhone 14 Pro to Come With Major Ultra-Wide Sensor Upgrade, Says Kuo

Sriansh
must-have-ipad-pro-pencil-apps-featured

IPAD PRO 2

Oct 30, 2016

11 Must Have Apps for Apple Pencil and iPad Pro Users

Khamosh Pathak

iPad Pro is a beast of a machine. Yes, it runs iOS but don’t let that fool you. iOS has many ways to be productive and for doing creative work. Granted, it’s different

Read More

MACOS

Jun 13, 2016

‘Apple File System’ Is the Company’s New File System for watchOS, iOS, tvOS, and macOS

Rajesh Pandey

It has long been rumored that Apple is working on a new file system to replace the archaic HFS+ file system that macOS currently uses. The company was expected to announce a new file system

Read More
Apple volunteer

APPLE NEWS

Mar 16, 2015

‘Apple Global Volunteer Program’ will let employees sign up to help local communities

Evan Selleck

Apple is no stranger to donating large sums of money to a cause, or to even help diversification within the tech industry. But now it's aiming to donate some individual human hours as well,

Read More

Want to know more about apple Products

We launch new articles subscribe and get updated. MAX 1 email a week. No spam, ever.

Cancel