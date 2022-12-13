Deal Alert: Save $200 on the new M2 MacBook Air

BY Sriansh

Published 13 Dec 2022

M2 MacBook Air

If you missed out M2 MacBook Air deal during Black Friday, we have some good news for you. Apple’s latest and greatest M2 MacBook Air is down to its lowest price on Amazon today.

M2 MacBook Air Deal

Apple’s new notebook, which usually retails for $1,199 on Amazon, is currently down to $1,049, saving you $150. The deal is available on all colors and models. However, only Space Gray and Midnight options are able to be delivered in time for December 25. The delivery dates for the Starlight and Silver colors have been pushed back to late December and early January as of now.

Amazon — MacBook Air M2 256GB [Deal, $150 off]

If you’re looking for more storage, Amazon has discounted the 512GB model as well. Silver and Space Gray models are currently discounted by $200, bringing down the price to $1,299. On the other hand, the Midnight color variant is discounted by $150, bringing down its price to $1,349. 

Amazon — MacBook Air M2 512GB [Deal, $200 off]

The ‌M2‌ ‌MacBook Air‌ is one of the first machines to feature the upgraded ‌M2‌ chip. It also offers a full redesign, with Apple doing away with the wedged design for a more MacBook Pro-like look. In addition to slimmer bezels and lighter weight, it also features MagSafe charging and two USB-C ports. 

If you’re considering upgrading to a new laptop, this might be your best choice. 

