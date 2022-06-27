Suppliers Start Shipping iPhone 14 Components Ahead of Launch in September

BY Chandraveer Mathur

Published 27 Jun 2022

iPhone-14-Pro-Graphite-Display-Black

Taiwanese supply chain publication DigiTimes reports that Apple’s suppliers have started shipping out components for the upcoming iPhone 14 models. The iPhones are expected to be announced in September, and the component shipments seem to be heading out right on schedule.

Since the iPhone 14 will probably maintain Apple’s annual tradition of launching the new iPhone in September, assembly of the devices should commence shortly. For that to happen, Apple’s component suppliers such as Wistron, LG, and Foxconn would have to start shipping components to assembly facilities.

In a paywalled preview for a report which will be published tomorrow, the publication cites anonymous industry sources who claim component shipments have commenced.

“Component suppliers have kicked off their shipments for the next-generation iPhone series slated for launch in September, according to industry sources.”

Previous speculation about the iPhone 14 series suggests significant changes can be expected. Apple is expected to do away with the “mini” branding and introduce a new iPhone 14 Max instead. The lineup is expected to include the 6.1-inch iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro, while the iPhone 14 Max and iPhone 14 Pro Max would sport larger 6.7-inch displays.

The notch won’t be seen on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models either. Several industry analysts believe it could be replaced by a pill-shaped cutout adjacent to a hole-punch cutout. The former would house Face ID hardware, while the latter would be for the FaceTime camera. Moreover, the iPhone 14 Pro models will likely be powered by the A16 Bionic and support Wi-Fi 6E.

The iPhone 13 series was announced on September 14 last year, and the Cupertino-based company began accepting pre-orders on September 17. On September 24, the lineup was available in retail stores in the US and several other markets. If the supply chain rumors are accurate, Apple could be gearing up for the iPhone 14 announcement in September this year.

[Via DigiTimes]

