Tim Cook Hints at Possible Apple Mixed Reality Headset

BY Chandraveer Mathur

Published 23 Jun 2022

VR headset Unsplash

In an interview with China Daily this week, Apple CEO Tim Cook dropped another hint at the company’s ongoing work in the AR/VR space. The hint adds weight to rumors suggesting the iPhone maker is developing a mixed reality headset and AR glasses.

In the interview, Cook said the company is excited about the opportunities in the Augmented Reality space. His remarks don’t divulge specifics about the company’s plans, but they acknowledge the evolving significance of AR and VR technologies. He added that Apple fans should “stay tuned” to see what the company has to offer.

“I am incredibly excited about AR as you might know, and the critical thing to any technology including AR is putting humanity at the center of it. And that is what we focus on every day. Right now, as an example, we have over 14,000 ARKit apps in the App Store, which provide AR experiences for millions of people around the world.

I think despite that, we’re still in the very early innings of how this technology will evolve. I couldn’t be more excited about the opportunities we’ve seen in this space and sort of stay tuned and you’ll see what we have to offer.”

Rumors about Apple’s AR/VR headset have been around for a few years now. The company is expected to dip its toes in the space with a powerful and expensive mixed reality headset aimed at app developers and enthusiasts. Rumors suggest the headset will have the processing power of an M1 chip, a sticker price of $2,000 or more, and a focus on gaming and content consumption.

On the display front, rumors from reputed analysts such as Ming-Chi Kuo and Display Supply Chain Consultants analyst Ross Young suggest the headset will sport two 4k micro-OLED panels. Hand tracking, eye tracking, biometric authentication, and Spatial Audio support are also said to be on the cards.

Apple is expected to launch the mixed reality headset sometime in 2023, followed by the AR glasses in 2024. A recent report claimed the company’s board has already seen a product demonstration, indicative of an impending launch.

Related Articles

Google Pixel Buds Pro

Google Could Soon Launch ‘Pixel Buds Pro’ to Take on Apple’s AirPods Pro

Chandraveer Mathur

‘AirPods Mismatch’ Warning Severely Limiting Resale and Recycling of Used AirPods

Chandraveer Mathur
AirPods Pro Unsplash

Apple Could Discontinue Original AirPods Pro after Launching the 2nd Gen Model in H2 2022

Chandraveer Mathur
Apple AirTag Keyring

How Apple Wants to Prevent Unwanted Tracking and Stalking with AirTag

Chandraveer Mathur
must-have-ipad-pro-pencil-apps-featured

IPAD PRO 2

Oct 30, 2016

11 Must Have Apps for Apple Pencil and iPad Pro Users

Khamosh Pathak

iPad Pro is a beast of a machine. Yes, it runs iOS but don’t let that fool you. iOS has many ways to be productive and for doing creative work. Granted, it’s different

Read More

MACOS

Jun 13, 2016

‘Apple File System’ Is the Company’s New File System for watchOS, iOS, tvOS, and macOS

Rajesh Pandey

It has long been rumored that Apple is working on a new file system to replace the archaic HFS+ file system that macOS currently uses. The company was expected to announce a new file system

Read More
Apple volunteer

APPLE NEWS

Mar 16, 2015

‘Apple Global Volunteer Program’ will let employees sign up to help local communities

Evan Selleck

Apple is no stranger to donating large sums of money to a cause, or to even help diversification within the tech industry. But now it's aiming to donate some individual human hours as well,

Read More

Want to know more about apple Products

We launch new articles subscribe and get updated. MAX 1 email a week. No spam, ever.

Cancel