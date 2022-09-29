Tim Cook Says You Won’t Be Able to Image Life Without AR ‘Not Too Long From Now’

Tim Cook, in a statement, has said that AR will have a “profound” impact on our life and people, in the distant future, will wonder how they led a life without augmented reality.

Apple CEO was invited to Università Degli Studi di Napoli Federico II in Naples, Italy, where Cook was awarded an Honorary Degree in Innovation and International Management. During the ceremony, Cook sat down with students for a Q&A session. Upon being asked about what future technologies excite him the most, Cook said that AI is a “fundamental, horizontal technology that will touch everything in our lives,” ranging from innovations in the Apple Watch to “many other things” Apple is working on.

Emphasizing AR, Tim Cook said it would have such an impact on our life that people won’t be able to imagine a life without it. However, the Q&A session was abruptly cut, so Cook’s full comment on the subject is not publicly known. Nonetheless, here’s what we know Tim said during the session:

“I’m super excited about augmented reality. Because I think that we’ve had a great conversation here today, but if we could augment that with something from the virtual world, it would have arguably been even better. So I think that if you, and this will happen clearly not too long from now, if you look back at a point in time, you know, zoom out to the future and look back, you’ll wonder how you led your life without augmented reality. Just like today, we wonder, how did people like me grow up without the internet. And so I think it could be that profound, and it’s not going to be profound overnight…”

Apple is said to be working on a lot of products in the AR field. The company first-ever AR headset, reportedly called “Reality Pro,” is expected to be announced as soon as January. The headset has reportedly been in development for several years and will be the first significant addition to Apple’s product portfolio since the Apple Watch in 2014.

Source: YouTube | Via: MacRumors