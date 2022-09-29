Tim Cook Says You Won’t Be Able to Image Life Without AR ‘Not Too Long From Now’

BY Sriansh

Published 29 Sep 2022

tim cook apple earnings call q2 2021

Tim Cook, in a statement, has said that AR will have a “profound” impact on our life and people, in the distant future, will wonder how they led a life without augmented reality. 

Apple CEO was invited to Università Degli Studi di Napoli Federico II in Naples, Italy, where Cook was awarded an Honorary Degree in Innovation and International Management. During the ceremony, Cook sat down with students for a Q&A session. Upon being asked about what future technologies excite him the most, Cook said that AI is a “fundamental, horizontal technology that will touch everything in our lives,” ranging from innovations in the Apple Watch to “many other things” Apple is working on.

Emphasizing AR, Tim Cook said it would have such an impact on our life that people won’t be able to imagine a life without it. However, the Q&A session was abruptly cut, so Cook’s full comment on the subject is not publicly known. Nonetheless, here’s what we know Tim said during the session:

“I’m super excited about augmented reality. Because I think that we’ve had a great conversation here today, but if we could augment that with something from the virtual world, it would have arguably been even better. So I think that if you, and this will happen clearly not too long from now, if you look back at a point in time, you know, zoom out to the future and look back, you’ll wonder how you led your life without augmented reality. Just like today, we wonder, how did people like me grow up without the internet. And so I think it could be that profound, and it’s not going to be profound overnight…”

Apple is said to be working on a lot of products in the AR field. The company first-ever AR headset, reportedly called “Reality Pro,” is expected to be announced as soon as January. The headset has reportedly been in development for several years and will be the first significant addition to Apple’s product portfolio since the Apple Watch in 2014.

Source: YouTube | Via: MacRumors

Related Articles

AirPods Pro

Apple: Don’t Use Second-Generation AirPods Pro Ear Tips With the Original AirPods Pro

Dave Johnson
AirPods Pro

AirPods Pro 2 to Launch at Apple Event This Week: Gurman

Sriansh
AR VR Headset

Apple Could Launch AR/VR Headset in January 2023, Expects to Ship 1.5M Units

Sriansh
iPhone 14 Event Details

Report Reveals Details About iPhone 14 Event, M2 Mac mini, & New HomePod

Sriansh
must-have-ipad-pro-pencil-apps-featured

IPAD PRO 2

Oct 30, 2016

11 Must Have Apps for Apple Pencil and iPad Pro Users

Khamosh Pathak

iPad Pro is a beast of a machine. Yes, it runs iOS but don’t let that fool you. iOS has many ways to be productive and for doing creative work. Granted, it’s different

Read More

MACOS

Jun 13, 2016

‘Apple File System’ Is the Company’s New File System for watchOS, iOS, tvOS, and macOS

Rajesh Pandey

It has long been rumored that Apple is working on a new file system to replace the archaic HFS+ file system that macOS currently uses. The company was expected to announce a new file system

Read More
Apple volunteer

APPLE NEWS

Mar 16, 2015

‘Apple Global Volunteer Program’ will let employees sign up to help local communities

Evan Selleck

Apple is no stranger to donating large sums of money to a cause, or to even help diversification within the tech industry. But now it's aiming to donate some individual human hours as well,

Read More

Want to know more about apple Products

We launch new articles subscribe and get updated. MAX 1 email a week. No spam, ever.

Cancel