New 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pros Could Come With 5nm M2 Chips

According to a new report, upcoming 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro models will use advanced M2 processors based on the 5nm node architecture.

Apple is all set to announce the iPhone 14 next month. Following the iPhone launch, a second Apple event is rumored to take place in October, where new MacBook Pros and iPads are expected to be unveiled. Popular Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo now reports that Apple will start mass production of the new 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pros in Q4, 2022.

Kuo also notes that the upcoming MacBook Pro models will feature advanced M2 chips based on 5nm node architecture and not 3nm, despite rumors suggesting that TSMC will start mass production of 3nm chips later this year. The information is based on the guidance that TSMC has received, which indicates that revenue from 3nm chip production will not begin until 2023.

Previous reports have suggested that 2022 MacBook Pro models won’t see a huge upgrade over the last generation. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says that the most significant jump will be on the graphics side, just like with the standard M2, while the overall design and features are expected to remain the same.

It’s also worth noting that Kuo’s analysis differs from Taiwan’s Commercial Times report, which claims that Apple’s first 3nm MacBooks will be available in the second half of this year. Although the situation is a little unclear right now, it seems that TSMC will soon begin producing 3nm chips for Apple. However, we’ll have to wait and see which Macs will use them.

Which Mac model do you think will be the first one to use the 3nm M-series chip? Let us know in the comments section below!

Source: Twitter