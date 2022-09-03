Here’s How Always-on Display on iPhone 14 Pro Could Look Like

We’re just days away from the iPhone 14 lineup announcement. Ahead of the launch, extensive leaks have given us an idea of what to expect from the next-generation iPhone. One of the most talked about features of the upcoming iPhone 14 Pro is the support for always-on display mode.

Much like how most new Android phones can display some information while the phone is asleep, Apple is planning to bring this highly-awaited feature to the iPhone this year. When enabled, users will be able to conveniently check the time, recent notifications, and battery levels without waking up the display.

Earlier this year, the iOS 16 Beta 4 wallpaper leak gave us an idea of what always-on mode could look like on the iPhone 14 Pro. And now, a new report from MacRumors has revealed that iPhone 14 Pro will feature a unique AoD behavior that has never been seen before.

According to the report, iOS 16’s Lock Screen will directly be incorporated with the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌’s always-on display. When the display is in the always-on mode, the depth effect of the wallpaper will be removed and fully darkened, while the foreground will be dimmed. Additionally, the foreground will be tinted with color and feature edge highlights based on user preference.

There might be some limitations, though — both the always-on Lock Screen and the full-illuminated Lock Screen might have to use the same content, which means they must share the same wallpaper, color choices, fonts, and widgets. However, it may be possible to customize the visual elements of the always-on display separately.

Widgets will be visible to the users but will fade at certain intervals to prevent OLED burn-in. Furthermore, incoming new notifications will also be visible to the user in always-on mode. They will appear from the bottom one by one and will remain subtly visible for 10 seconds and then fade away. The always-on display may also include a notification counter, but it isn’t confirmed as of now.

Classic Battery Indicator Could Make A Comeback

According to the report, the full-width battery status bar could also make a return on the iPhone 14 Pro. With the iOS 16 beta 5, Apple added a feature to show the battery percentage in the status bar on the current iPhones. However, the battery percentage is placed inside the battery icon and is not separated from it due to limited space at the top of the display.

Thanks to a new pill-shaped notch, the iPhone 14 Pro will be able to take full advantage of the added screen space and display full-width battery status. Since the battery status will require more space, the cellular signal indicator will move to the left of the notch.

However, the classic battery indicator is unlikely to appear in the status bar when the device is unlocked and in use due to the need to display the time on the left. Thankfully, we don’t have to wait much longer for the news to be confirmed as the official announcement is scheduled for September 7 (Wednesday next week). Make sure to check our website on the event day to stay up to date with all the latest happenings.

Source: MacRumors