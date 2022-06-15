Apple‘s Rumored 15-Inch MacBook Could Arrive in Q3 2023

Speculation surrounding an upcoming 15-inch variant of the MacBook Air is gathering steam. Earlier this year, Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) analyst Ross Young claimed Apple was developing such a model. Last week, the rumor was corroborated by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. Now, reputed analyst Ming-Chi Kuo also seconds the possibility of a new 15-inch MacBook destined for launch soon.

Kuo believes Apple would commence mass production of the 15-inch MacBook in the middle of the first half of 2023. The device’s official announcement could be slated for the second quarter of that year. Interestingly, the analyst claims Apple could offer this MacBook with two chip configurations: the M2 chip with a 35W charging adapter, and the M2 Pro chip with a 67W adapter.

Prediction updates:

1. New 15" MacBook would go to mass production in mid-1H23, and launch date may be 2Q23 or later.

2. New 15" MacBook may offer two CPU options, M2 (with 35W adapter) & M2 Pro (with 67W adapter).

3. I haven't heard of any plans for rumored 12" MacBook yet. https://t.co/zm09nMvG7R — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) June 15, 2022

The keen-eyed would note that historically, Apple’s MacBook Air models rely on passive heat dissipation since they are fan-less. However, the inclusion of the M2 Pro chip could bring changes to the design of the notebook as well.

Gurman’s Take

Previously, Gurman speculated that this 15-inch MacBook Air model could be visualized as a “wider version” of the current-generation 13.6-inch models which were announced at WWDC. Gurman also explained that the iPhone maker initially planned to unveil this 15-inch MacBook Air alongside the 13.6-inch variant. However, the focus shifted to the latter as the launch day inched closer.

Bloomberg’s recent report also touched upon the possibility of a 12-inch MacBook model. Gurman claimed it could debut late in 2023 or early 2024. He noted that it would be the company’s smallest MacBook in the lineup since production of the 12-inch MacBook ceased in 2019. Kuo said he hasn’t heard of “any plans” to develop a small MacBook.

Young’s Speculation

Meanwhile, DSCC analyst Ross Young expressed skepticism about the 12-inch model. He claimed that display supply chain sources are unaware of plans for such a model. As for the 15-inch MacBook Air, Young’s report echoed the speculation from other analysts, saying the notebook could be announced in 2023.