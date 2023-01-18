Apple Working On Cheaper Mixed Reality Headset, Postpones AR Glasses

Apple is yet to officially announce its first-ever Mixed Reality headset, but we already have reports claiming that the company is working on a more affordable version of the device. In addition to reports about cheaper Apple Mixed Reality headset, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has also revealed that Apple’s AR headset project — which is a different project than the Mixed Reality headset — has been put on hold.

Apple Working on Cheaper Version of Mixed Reality Headset

According to a report from The Information, Apple is already concerned about the pricing of the upcoming MR headset. According to the reports, Apple’s upcoming headset will be priced around $3,000, which could sway away a lot of people. To ensure more people have access to the technology, Apple is developing a cheaper version of the MR headset.

While the exact pricing cannot be predicted, the report claims that this “budget-friendly” headset could be priced similarly to the iPhone. The latest iPhone 14 series is available at prices ranging from $800 to $1,600. This is not the first time we’re hearing about a cheaper Apple headset. Previously, Ming-Chi Kuo has also reported that Apple is planning to introduce a more affordable version of the new product in 2025.

The Information reports that Apple developers are planning to take away some key features from the device in order to achieve a lower price. According to the report, the budget-friendly headset could use lower resolution displays, fewer sensors, less expensive materials, a slower processor, and potentially omit the H2 chip for lower latency when paired with AirPods.

Nonetheless, Apple is still looking to launch its first-ever headset at a high price. The company is reportedly doing this to “test the limits” of how much a customer is willing to pay for such a product. Would you be willing to pay $3,000 for Apple’s first Mixed Reality headset? Let us know in the comments section below!

AR Glasses Project Put on Hold

In addition to the Mixed Reality headset, Apple has also been working on an AR headset. This headset will be different from the Mixed Reality headset as it will lack immersive VR features. As per previous reports, this headset will focus on basic tasks like showing notifications, directions, and real-time translations.

However, according to the ever-reliable Mark Gurman, Apple has put the development of its AR glasses on hold indefinitely. Work on the product has been postponed because of technical difficulties, as per the report. While Apple has scaled back the development of the device, Bloomberg still reports that Apple considers AR glasses to be a product that could replace the ‌iPhone‌ one day.

In addition to revealing plans about Apple’s AR headset being put on hold, Gurman also has also revealed that Apple is working on a cheaper version of the Mixed Reality Headset, corroborating The Information‘s report.

Nonetheless, Apple is continuing to develop its Mixed Reality headset. This headset is expected to feature high-resolution Micro-LED displays and advanced sensors for an immersive experience. The device may also include eye tracking, iris recognition, voice control, skin detection, and facial expression detection for natural control. The company will reportedly introduce this headset at a special March event this year.

Source(s): The Information, Bloomberg