Best Apple Deals of the Week: Save up to $250 on Apple Gear This Weekend!

If you’re looking to purchase new gear, you can save a lot of money on several Apple products this weekend, including the iPad Pro, iPad Air 5, MacBook Pro, Apple Watch Series 7, and AirPods Pro. So, read on to discover the top Apple deals on Amazon this weekend if you are in the market for a new tablet, watch, or computer, and save some bucks.

iPad Pro

This weekend, Amazon has discounted several models of the 2021 iPad Pro. You can save up to $250 if you go for one of the higher-end models with plenty of storage. Amazon also offers reasonable interest-free EMI plans on some models.

2021 11-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 128GB), Space Gray for $749 – Deal ($50 off)

2021 11-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 256GB), Silver for $800 – Deal ($100 off)

2021 11-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 512GB), Space Gray for $1,000 – Deal ($100 off)

2021 11-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 1TB), Space Gray for $1,300 – Deal ($199 off)

2021 11-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 2TB), Space Gray for $1,700 – Deal ($200 off)

2021 11-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi + Cellular, 256GB), Space Gray for $1,049 – Deal ($100 off)

2021 12.9-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 128GB), Silver for $999 – Deal ($100 off)

2021 12.9-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 256GB), Silver for $1,100 – Deal ($100 off)

2021 12.9-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 512GB), Space Gray for $1,287 – Deal ($112 off)

2021 12.9-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 1TB), Space Gray for $1,700 – Deal ($100 off)

2021 12.9-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 2TB), Silver for $1,950 – Deal ($250 off)

iPad Air 5

The new iPad Air 5 is an excellent proposition from a value for money standpoint. It features the M1 chip that also powers older Macs and the iPad Pro. The only thing separating it from the iPad Pro is the smaller screen, slightly inferior camera array, lack of Thunderbolt support, and fewer storage options. Amazon offers up to a $49 discount on the iPad Air 5’s sticker price.

2022 10.9-inch iPad Air 5 (Wi-Fi, 64GB), Purple, Pink, Space Gray for $559 – Deal ($40 off)

2022 10.9-inch iPad Air 5 (Wi-Fi + Cellular, 64GB), Starlight for $700 – Deal ($49 off)

iPad Air 4

Amazon offers up to a $150 discount on some color variations of the fourth-gen 10.9-inch iPad Air. Although the iPad Air 4 has been superseded by the new iPad Air 5, this is the way to go if you need a decent tablet in a pinch and for cheaper. You can pick up the Wi-Fi-only iPad Air 4 with 64GB of onboard storage for just $469 this weekend. The model finished in Silver carries a decent $130 discount.

If you desire cellular connectivity, the Wi-Fi + Cellular variant with 64GB of onboard storage is available in Green. You pay $629 and save $100 if you pick up this model.

If you want a bit more storage for files and media on the go, Apple has also discounted the Wi-Fi-only 256GB storage variant for this weekend. You can pick it up for $599 after a $150 discount on the $749 retail price. The colors available at a discount include Rose Gold and Sky Blue.

M1 MacBook Pro

Apple’s M1-powered 13-inch MacBook Pro, launched in 2020, is up for grabs at a $100 discount. Instead of selling for $1,499, the computer is available for $1,399. The discounted model comes with 512GB of storage and 8GB of RAM mated to the M1 chip with an eight-core CPU and eight-core GPU. The notebook also packs a 16-core Neural Engine and is finished in Space Gray.

24-inch M1 iMac

If you want to use a Mac desktop instead, the new colorful 24-inch iMac launched in 2021 is selling at a discounted price. It comes with an M1 chip with an eight-core CPU and seven-core GPU suited for light to moderate workloads. You get 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage as well. The iMac finished in Blue is listed on Amazon for $1,199 — a $100 discount on the $1,299 sticker price.

If you seek a tad bit more graphics processing muscle, the variant with an eight-core GPU is also on discount. Besides getting one additional GPU core, nothing else changes on this variant. Ordinarily, it retails for $1,499, but Amazon has discounted it down to $1,350.

AirPods Pro

The AirPods Pro is discounted on Amazon. You can enjoy a decent $52 discount on the $249 sticker price and pay just $197 to get one now. They offer all the premium features such as active noise cancellation (ANC), Adaptive EQ, and Spatial Audio paired with an excellent in-ear design, making them your ideal companion for work, travel, and content consumption when you want to relax.

AirPods Max

The AirPods Max is Apple’s flagship offering in the audio gear category. These over-the-ear headphones offer all the benefits of the AirPods Pro, albeit with a different design. You get Spatial Audio, ANC, and the acoustic goodness of Apple’s H1 chip. It is available on Amazon for just $479, a $70 discount on the $549 sticker price. The discount has been running for several weeks, occasionally touching $100.

AirPods 2

If the AirPods Pro doesn’t fit your budget, you’re lucky because Apple’s second-generation AirPods are also discounted on the e-commerce website. They can be purchased for just $119 — a $40 discount on the $159 list price, making it a great bang-for-your-buck purchase.

We hope this list of the best deals on Apple products helped you narrow down your search, pick the Apple product that meets your requirements, and save some bucks while at it.