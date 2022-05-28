Best Apple Deals of the Week: Up to $449 off Apple Products This Weekend!

If you’re looking forward to your next addition to a growing Apple ecosystem, or if you’re looking to dip your toes and experience what all the hype is about, you can save a lot of money on several Apple products this weekend, including the iPad Pro, iPad Air 5, MacBook Pro, Apple Watch Series 7, and AirPods Pro. So, read on to discover the top Apple deals on Amazon this weekend if you are in the market for a new tablet, watch, or computer, and save some bucks.

iPad Pro

This weekend, Amazon has discounted several models of the 2021 iPad Pro. You can save up to $250 if you go for one of the higher-end models with plenty of storage. Amazon also offers reasonable interest-free EMI plans on some models.

2021 11-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 128GB), Space Gray for $749 – Deal ($50 off)

2021 11-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 256GB), Silver for $800 – Deal ($100 off)

2021 11-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 512GB), Space Gray for $1,000 – Deal ($100 off)

2021 11-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 1TB), Space Gray for $1,300 – Deal ($199 off)

2021 11-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 2TB), Space Gray for $1,700 – Deal ($200 off)

2021 11-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi + Cellular, 256GB), Space Gray for $1,049 – Deal ($100 off)

2021 11-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi + Cellular, 2TB), Silver for $1,950 – Deal ($149 off)

2021 12.9-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 128GB), Silver for $999 – Deal ($100 off)

2021 12.9-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 256GB), Silver for $1,100 – Deal ($100 off)

2021 12.9-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 512GB), Silver for $1,300 – Deal ($100 off)

2021 12.9-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 2TB), Space Gray for $2,050 – Deal ($149 off)

2021 12.9-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi + Cellular, 2TB), Silver for $1,950 – Deal ($449 off)

iPad Air 5

The new iPad Air 5 is an excellent proposition from a value for money standpoint. It features the M1 chip that also powers older Macs and the iPad Pro. The only thing separating it from the iPad Pro is the smaller screen, slightly inferior camera array, lack of Thunderbolt support, and fewer storage options. Amazon offers up to a $100 discount on the iPad Air 5’s sticker price.

2022 10.9-inch iPad Air 5 (Wi-Fi, 64GB), Purple, Pink for $559 – Deal ($40 off)

2022 10.9-inch iPad Air 5 (Wi-Fi, 256GB), Space Gray for $679 – Deal ($70 off)

2022 10.9-inch iPad Air 5 (Wi-Fi + Cellular, 64GB), Starlight, Purple for $700 – Deal ($49 off)

2022 10.9-inch iPad Air 5 (Wi-Fi + Cellular, 64GB), Green for $629 – Deal ($100 off)

iPad Air 4

Amazon offers up to a $150 discount on some color variations of the fourth-gen 10.9-inch iPad Air. Although the iPad Air 4 has been superseded by the new iPad Air 5, this is the way to go if you need a decent tablet in a pinch and for cheaper. You can pick up the Wi-Fi + Cellular variant with 64GB of onboard storage finished in Green. You pay $629 and save $100 if you pick up this model.

If you want a bit more storage for files and media on the go, Apple has also discounted the Wi-Fi-only 256GB storage variant for this weekend. You can pick it up for $599 after a $150 discount on the $749 retail price. The Rose Gold color is the only one available at a discounted price.

➤ Amazon [Deal] | [Deal]

M1 MacBook Air

Apple’s M1-powered 13-inch MacBook Air, launched in 2020, is up for grabs at a $100 discount. Instead of selling for $999, the computer is available for $899. The discounted model comes with 256GB storage and 8GB of RAM mated to the M1 chip with an 8-core CPU.

➤ Amazon [Deal]

24-inch M1 iMac

If you want to use a Mac desktop instead, the new colorful 24-inch iMac launched in 2021 is selling at a discounted price. It comes with an M1 chip with an eight-core CPU and eight-core GPU suited for light to moderate workloads. You get 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage as well. The iMac finished in Green is listed on Amazon for $1,429 — a $70 discount on the $1,499 sticker price.

➤ Amazon [Deal]

AirPods Pro

The AirPods Pro is discounted on Amazon. You can enjoy a decent $59 discount on the $249 sticker price and pay just $190 to get one now. They offer all the premium features such as active noise cancellation (ANC), Adaptive EQ, and Spatial Audio paired with an excellent in-ear design, making them your ideal companion for work, travel, and content consumption when you want to relax.

➤ Amazon [Deal]

AirPods Max

The AirPods Max is Apple’s flagship offering in the audio gear category. These over-the-ear headphones offer all the benefits of the AirPods Pro, albeit with a different design. You get Spatial Audio, ANC, and the acoustic goodness of Apple’s H1 chip. It is available on Amazon for just $479, a $70 discount on the $549 sticker price. The discount has been running for several weeks, occasionally touching $100.

➤ Amazon [Deal]

AirPods 2

If the AirPods Pro doesn’t fit your budget, you’re lucky because Apple’s second-generation AirPods are also discounted on the e-commerce website. They can be purchased for just $119 — a $40 discount on the $159 list price, making it a tremendous bang-for-your-buck purchase.

➤ Amazon [Deal]

Apple Watch Series 7

If you’re looking for a wearable, the Apple Watch Series 7 is Apple’s latest and greatest offering in the segment. It is currently on sale on Amazon, selling for just $459 after a $70 discount on the $529 price tag. It offers GPS + Cellular connectivity, a 45mm Green Aluminium case, and a Clover Sport Band. Several other case finishes and band combinations are also available for the same price.

If you don’t have much use for cellular connectivity, you can splurge on a larger 45mm GPS model that’s also heavily discounted. It is available with a Green Aluminium Case and a Clover Sport Band. It goes well with the new Green iPhone 13 models too. You can pick it up for $359 after a $70 discount.

If you must stick with a 41mm case for some reason, the GPS variant is discounted by $70. So, you pay just $329 instead of $399 for the Apple Watch Series 7 with a Green Aluminium case and a Clover Sport Band. Some other affordable variations of the wearable are also selling for a $50 deal.

➤ Amazon [Deal] | [Deal] | [Deal]

We hope this list of the best deals on Apple products helped you narrow down your search, pick the Apple product that meets your requirements, and save some bucks while at it.