Deal Alert: Save Up to $100 on iPad Air, iPad 10, and Magic Keyboard

If you missed out on iPad deals during Black Friday, we’ve got you covered. Apple’s latest iPad 10, iPad Air, and Magic Keyboards are available at an amazing discount today.

iPad 10

Apple’s latest entry-level iPad 10 is available at a great discount today. The iPad, which usually retails for $449, can now be grabbed for $399 only. The iPad 10 features a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, an A14 Bionic chip with a 6-core CPU and 4-core GPU, a 12MP rear camera, and a 12MP front camera with Center Stage.

Additionally, it comes with Wi-Fi 6 for faster connectivity and a USB-C connector for charging and accessories. The iPad 10 is compatible with the first-generation Apple Pencil and the Magic Keyboard Folio, making it a versatile and powerful device for both work and play.

➤ Amazon — 10th Gen iPad [Deal, $50 off]

iPad Air

The 2022 iPad Air is returning back to its Black Friday prices. The tablet, which launched at $599 for the base model, is available at a $100 discount. The latest iPad Air carries Apple’s M1 chipset, a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, dual-12MP cameras, and the Center Stage feature, and it comes in many vibrant colors. Check out all the deals on the device using the links given below.

➤ Amazon — M1 iPad Air [Deal, $100 off]

Magic Keyboard

Amazon is currently offering big discounts on Apple’s Magic Keyboard for the 11-inch iPad Pro and iPad Air. The keyboard, which was previously priced at $299, is now available for $209. This Magic Keyboard is compatible with all four generations of the 11-inch iPad Pro, as well as the fourth- and fifth-generation iPad Air models.

It features a full QWERTY keyboard, trackpad, USB-C port for charging, backlit keys, and a floating cantilever design. The iPad Pro or iPad Air attaches magnetically to the keyboard, and the keyboard’s Smart Connector allows for passthrough charging for the iPad. When closed, the Magic Keyboard provides front and back protection for the iPad.

➤ Amazon — Magic Keyboard [Deal, $80 off]

Stay tuned to iJunkie for more such deals!