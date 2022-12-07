Deal Alert: Save Up to $100 on iPad Air, iPad 10, and Magic Keyboard

BY Sriansh

Published 7 Dec 2022

If you missed out on iPad deals during Black Friday, we’ve got you covered. Apple’s latest iPad 10, iPad Air, and Magic Keyboards are available at an amazing discount today.

iPad 10

Apple’s latest entry-level iPad 10 is available at a great discount today. The iPad, which usually retails for $449, can now be grabbed for $399 only. The iPad 10 features a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, an A14 Bionic chip with a 6-core CPU and 4-core GPU, a 12MP rear camera, and a 12MP front camera with Center Stage.

Additionally, it comes with Wi-Fi 6 for faster connectivity and a USB-C connector for charging and accessories. The iPad 10 is compatible with the first-generation Apple Pencil and the Magic Keyboard Folio, making it a versatile and powerful device for both work and play. 

Amazon — 10th Gen iPad [Deal, $50 off]

RELATED :Best MacBook Air and MacBook Pro Black Friday Deals

iPad Air

The 2022 iPad Air is returning back to its Black Friday prices. The tablet, which launched at $599 for the base model, is available at a $100 discount. The latest iPad Air carries Apple’s M1 chipset, a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, dual-12MP cameras, and the Center Stage feature, and it comes in many vibrant colors. Check out all the deals on the device using the links given below.

Amazon — M1 iPad Air [Deal, $100 off]

Magic Keyboard

Amazon is currently offering big discounts on Apple’s Magic Keyboard for the 11-inch iPad Pro and iPad Air. The keyboard, which was previously priced at $299, is now available for $209. This Magic Keyboard is compatible with all four generations of the 11-inch iPad Pro, as well as the fourth- and fifth-generation iPad Air models.

It features a full QWERTY keyboard, trackpad, USB-C port for charging, backlit keys, and a floating cantilever design. The iPad Pro or iPad Air attaches magnetically to the keyboard, and the keyboard’s Smart Connector allows for passthrough charging for the iPad. When closed, the Magic Keyboard provides front and back protection for the iPad.

Amazon — Magic Keyboard [Deal, $80 off]

Stay tuned to iJunkie for more such deals!

Related Articles

Deals Post Featured Image

Best Apple Deals of the Week: Save up to $250 on Mother’s Day Weekend!

Chandraveer Mathur
Deals Post Featured Image

Best Apple Deals of the Week: Save up to $400 on Apple Gear This Weekend!

Chandraveer Mathur
Deals Post Featured Image (4)

Best Apple Deals of the Week: Huge Savings on Apple Gear This Weekend!

Chandraveer Mathur
Deals Post Featured Image (3)

Best Apple Deals of the Week: Save up to $400 on Apple Products This Weekend

Chandraveer Mathur
must-have-ipad-pro-pencil-apps-featured

IPAD PRO 2

Oct 30, 2016

11 Must Have Apps for Apple Pencil and iPad Pro Users

Khamosh Pathak

iPad Pro is a beast of a machine. Yes, it runs iOS but don’t let that fool you. iOS has many ways to be productive and for doing creative work. Granted, it’s different

Read More

MACOS

Jun 13, 2016

‘Apple File System’ Is the Company’s New File System for watchOS, iOS, tvOS, and macOS

Rajesh Pandey

It has long been rumored that Apple is working on a new file system to replace the archaic HFS+ file system that macOS currently uses. The company was expected to announce a new file system

Read More
Apple volunteer

APPLE NEWS

Mar 16, 2015

‘Apple Global Volunteer Program’ will let employees sign up to help local communities

Evan Selleck

Apple is no stranger to donating large sums of money to a cause, or to even help diversification within the tech industry. But now it's aiming to donate some individual human hours as well,

Read More

Want to know more about apple Products

We launch new articles subscribe and get updated. MAX 1 email a week. No spam, ever.

Cancel