iFixit AirPods Pro 2 Teardown Provides Look Inside New Earbuds

BY Sriansh

Published 28 Sep 2022

AirPods Pro 2 teardown

iFixit is on a mission to tear apart all the new Apple products. Last week we saw the company teardown the iPhone 14 Pro Max, while we saw the internals of the Apple Watch Ultra yesterday. Today, iFixit has posted the teardown video of the new AirPods Pro 2, giving us a close look at the internal of the new TWS earbuds by Apple. 

Starting with the teardown, iFixit confirms that even the new AirPods Pro remains largely unrepairable. Opening up the new MagSafe case seems a challenging task, and even if you manage to open it up, it results in unfixable damage, preventing battery replacements and other repairs.

“AirPods are the most popular earbuds in the world — they are also among the most unfixable,” says iFixit, in the video’s description. “With the AirPods Pro 2, the flagship line gets a boost, in all arenas, apparently, except the environment. Personalized spatial audio can give you a great sound experience, but can it mute the guilt from wearing unrepairable future-e-waste?” 

AirPods Pro 2 Teardown Reveals a Mysterious Metal Insert Inside the Case

The video also shows that the metal insert for attaching the lanyard is welded to the Lightning connector inside the case. However, iFixit couldn’t explain the reason behind it. According to Lumafield, Apple might be using the lanyard insert as an antenna for the U1 chip to enable Find My Support.

Apple released AirPods Pro 2 earlier this month. The new earbuds from Apple feature better noise-canceling technology, improved Transparency mode, an H2 chip, Find My with Precision Finding, and much more. It is one of the most underrated Apple products introduced recently and was well received by reviewers and the tech media. However, they are completely unrepairable, so if you break them, you buy have to buy them again.

You can watch the full video right here:

