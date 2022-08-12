iPhone 14 Pro to Start at 128GB Despite Price Increase: Report

BY Sriansh

Published 12 Aug 2022

iPhone 14 Pro render

According to a new report, the base model of the iPhone 14 Pro may feature 128GB storage instead of 256GB as previously predicted, despite the rumored price increase.

As the launch of Apple’s iPhone 14 draws closer, more and more rumors are emerging. While we already know that Apple is planning to ship the iPhone 14 Pro with the faster A16 Bionic chip, ‘punch-hole + pill’ shaped notch, better imaging system, and faster RAM, a new rumor suggests that the base variant could feature 128GB storage only. 

Analyst Jeff Pu of Haitong International has predicted that the upcoming Pro model iPhones will have 128GB of storage, not 256GB as forecast by TrendForce. While Pu also predicted the flagship to start with at least 256GB of storage, the 128GB storage tier is included in the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max specs in his latest research note.

He says that the iPhone 14 Pro will be available in the same storage capacities as iPhone 13 Pro models, including 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB. He also predicts Apple to ship 91 million in the second half of 2022. 

Based on our recent supply chain survey, we maintain our iPhone 14 build plan to be 91m in 2H22, vs. iPhone 13’s 84m in 2H21, as there is no significant issue on the supply chain. The next to watch will be iPhone 14’s pricing and the wait-time when it hits the market. Spec-wise, we add 128GB storage to the Pro line-up.

Popular analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reported that Apple’s 2022 top-end flagship smartphones might will have “price hikes,” meaning they would start at a higher price than the last year’s iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max.

This led to the speculation that Apple would be shipping at least 256GB of internal storage on the base model. But it now seems this isn’t the case. Instead, the price hike is reportedly due to inflation, the introduction of new features, and supply chain disruptions. 

Via: MacRumors

