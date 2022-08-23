iPhone 14 Allegedly Surfaces in Indian Regulatory Filings Ahead of Launch

A device believed to be one of the upcoming iPhone 14 models has been spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website.

Apple is all set to announce the iPhone 14 series next month. Mark Gurman has previously reported that the company will host an event on September 7 to unveil the new iPhone. While we are yet to hear anything about the event officially, a device that is believed to be the entry-level iPhone 14 has been spotted on India’s regulatory filing website.

A Mysterious iPhone Appears

The National Standards Body of India, which is under the Department of Consumer Affairs, maintains a list of iPhones with their model numbers. Previously announced devices, including the iPhone XR (A2105), iPhone 11 (A2221), iPhone 12 (A2403), and the iPhone 13 (A2633), can all be seen on the website. Now, a new device with model number A2882 has joined the list.

It is believed that this is one of the models of the iPhone 14 lineup. This makes sense as upcoming Apple devices are usually spotted in regulatory databases when their launch is imminent. Moreover, Apple is said to be producing the iPhone 14 in India and China at the same time, so the company could have registered the phone with the Indian government before its official announcement.

Past reports suggest that iPhone 14 won’t be a huge upgrade over the iPhone 13. It will likely keep the same design, camera, battery, and processor as the last year’s model. All the new features, including the faster A16 Bionic chip, ‘punch-hole + pill’ shaped notch, better imaging system, and faster RAM, will reportedly be exclusively available on iPhone 14 Pro models.

Now that the iPhone 14 lineup announcement is just a few weeks away, how excited are you? We would love to hear your thoughts in the comments section below.

Source: MySmartPrice