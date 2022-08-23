iPhone 14 Allegedly Surfaces in Indian Regulatory Filings Ahead of Launch

BY Sriansh

Published 23 Aug 2022

iPhone-14-Pro-Gold

A device believed to be one of the upcoming iPhone 14 models has been spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website. 

Apple is all set to announce the iPhone 14 series next month. Mark Gurman has previously reported that the company will host an event on September 7 to unveil the new iPhone. While we are yet to hear anything about the event officially, a device that is believed to be the entry-level iPhone 14 has been spotted on India’s regulatory filing website. 

A Mysterious iPhone Appears

The National Standards Body of India, which is under the Department of Consumer Affairs, maintains a list of iPhones with their model numbers. Previously announced devices, including the iPhone XR (A2105), iPhone 11 (A2221), iPhone 12 (A2403), and the iPhone 13 (A2633), can all be seen on the website. Now, a new device with model number A2882 has joined the list.

iPhone 14 Model Number

It is believed that this is one of the models of the iPhone 14 lineup. This makes sense as upcoming Apple devices are usually spotted in regulatory databases when their launch is imminent. Moreover, Apple is said to be producing the iPhone 14 in India and China at the same time, so the company could have registered the phone with the Indian government before its official announcement. 

Past reports suggest that iPhone 14 won’t be a huge upgrade over the iPhone 13. It will likely keep the same design, camera, battery, and processor as the last year’s model. All the new features, including the faster A16 Bionic chip, ‘punch-hole + pill’ shaped notch, better imaging system, and faster RAM, will reportedly be exclusively available on iPhone 14 Pro models.

Now that the iPhone 14 lineup announcement is just a few weeks away, how excited are you? We would love to hear your thoughts in the comments section below.

Source: MySmartPrice

Related Articles

iPhone 14 Pro Max's camera housing system

Upcoming iPhone 14 Pro Max to Feature a Bigger Camera Bump 

Dave Johnson
iPhone 14 Event Details

Report Reveals Details About iPhone 14 Event, M2 Mac mini, & New HomePod

Sriansh
iPhone-14-Pro-Graphite-Display-Black

Foxconn Steps up Production in India, Could Ship One iPhone 14 Model at Launch

Sriansh
iPhone 14 Pro Xcode 14 Beta Always On Display

Xcode 14 Beta Includes Reference To iPhone 14 Pro’s Always-on Display

Sriansh
must-have-ipad-pro-pencil-apps-featured

IPAD PRO 2

Oct 30, 2016

11 Must Have Apps for Apple Pencil and iPad Pro Users

Khamosh Pathak

iPad Pro is a beast of a machine. Yes, it runs iOS but don’t let that fool you. iOS has many ways to be productive and for doing creative work. Granted, it’s different

Read More

MACOS

Jun 13, 2016

‘Apple File System’ Is the Company’s New File System for watchOS, iOS, tvOS, and macOS

Rajesh Pandey

It has long been rumored that Apple is working on a new file system to replace the archaic HFS+ file system that macOS currently uses. The company was expected to announce a new file system

Read More
Apple volunteer

APPLE NEWS

Mar 16, 2015

‘Apple Global Volunteer Program’ will let employees sign up to help local communities

Evan Selleck

Apple is no stranger to donating large sums of money to a cause, or to even help diversification within the tech industry. But now it's aiming to donate some individual human hours as well,

Read More

Want to know more about apple Products

We launch new articles subscribe and get updated. MAX 1 email a week. No spam, ever.

Cancel