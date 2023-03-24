iPhone 15 Dynamic Island to Feature Integrated Proximity Sensor

According to a new leak from popular Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the upcoming iPhone 15 series is set to include a new integrated proximity sensor that will be placed within the Dynamic Island.

Currently, in the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max, the proximity sensor is tucked below the Dynamic Island. However, Apple is planning to change its placement as the proximity sensor will now be integrated with the other components of the Dynamic Island on the iPhone 15 series.

For those unaware, the proximity sensor is the component that detects when a user holds the phone to their ear. It automatically shuts off the screen, conserving battery life and preventing accidental touches. The new integrated proximity sensor will be placed within the Dynamic Island area, and there will be almost no change to the appearance or functionality, according to Kuo.

It remains to be seem what impact this change will have on the iPhone 15 Pro’s functionality. However, if Kuo’s claims are to be believed, there will be no impact on its usage as well as the appearance of the Dynamic Island.

Apple is expected to release the iPhone 15 series in September. Other changes that the iPhone 15 might include are the USB-C port, better build materials, unified volume buttons, and thinner screen bezels.

Source: Twitter