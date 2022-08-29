New MacBook Pros with M2 Pro and M2 Max Could Arrive Later This Year

A recent report from Mark Gurman indicates that Apple could release its next-gen MacBook Pro models with M2 Pro and M2 Max later this year.

The 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros are the most powerful laptops that Apple has ever created. Powered by the M1 Pro and M1 Max, the MacBook lineup delivers an industry-leading CPU and graphics-per-watt performance.

So it’s not surprising that Apple fans are waiting to see the next generation of the MacBook Pro lineup. Well, you may not have to wait for long.

In his latest Power On newsletter, Mark Gurman says that the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with M2 Pro and M2 Max chips are “well into development.” Furthermore, the Bloomberg reporter claims there’s a chance that Apple will release the notebooks “as early as this fall.”

Finally, Gurman warns that supply chain disruption and other factors could force the tech giant could push back the release date. If that’s the case, we may have to wait until spring 2023 to see the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros.

With that said, here are some things to note about the forthcoming Apple notebooks.

What to Expect From MacBook Pros with M2 Pro and M2 Max

According to reports, the upcoming MacBook won’t feature any design changes — and that’s not surprising.

Apple only just launched an all-new design for its notebooks in October 2021. Since the company doesn’t update its Mac’s physical build yearly, the current design should stick around for a while.

Popular Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo also reported that the M2 Pro and M2 Max chips would be based on a 5nm node architecture. That’s contrary to the rumors suggesting that TSMS will start mass-producing 3nm chips this year.

Be that as it may, Apple is reportedly moving from TSMC’s “N5” 5nm process to its more advanced “N5P.” As a result, the forthcoming chips will deliver significantly improved performance over the current M1 Pro and M1 Max.