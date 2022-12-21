Qualcomm 5G Modem to Power iPhone 15 as Apple Works on Custom Chip

According to a report by DigiTimes, the iPhone 15 series will continue to feature Qualcomm 5G modem as Apple continues developing its own custom chip.

Apple has been known to be working on an in-house 5G modem for quite some time now. The Cupertino-giant aims to replace Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 5G chips in the coming years. However, it seems that the company has experienced delays in this development and will continue to utilize Qualcomm modems for the time being.

The new report details that TSMC is set to be the main supplier of Qualcomm’s 5G modem for use in the iPhone 15 series, using the 5nm and 4nm process. The recently introduced iPhone 14 series includes the newer Snapdragon X65 modem, which, Apple claims, helps improve 5G speeds and battery life.

Now the iPhone 15 series is rumored to include the more advanced X70 chip, which will reportedly make use of AI for faster download speeds, improved coverage, better signal quality, and lower latency, and will consume up to 60% less power.

Initially, it was thought that Apple would make the switch to its own 5G modems as early as 2023. However, recent reports suggest that the company has encountered setbacks in the development of its custom chip, leading to the continued use of Qualcomm modems for the foreseeable future. Nonetheless, despite these delays, it seems that Apple is committed to eventually transitioning to its own in-house 5G modem solution.

Source: DigiTimes | Via: MacRumors