Qualcomm 5G Modem to Power iPhone 15 as Apple Works on Custom Chip

BY Sriansh

Published 21 Dec 2022

According to a report by DigiTimes, the iPhone 15 series will continue to feature Qualcomm 5G modem as Apple continues developing its own custom chip.

Apple has been known to be working on an in-house 5G modem for quite some time now. The Cupertino-giant aims to replace Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 5G chips in the coming years. However, it seems that the company has experienced delays in this development and will continue to utilize Qualcomm modems for the time being.

The new report details that TSMC is set to be the main supplier of Qualcomm’s 5G modem for use in the iPhone 15 series, using the 5nm and 4nm process. The recently introduced iPhone 14 series includes the newer Snapdragon X65 modem, which, Apple claims, helps improve 5G speeds and battery life.

Now the iPhone 15 series is rumored to include the more advanced X70 chip, which will reportedly make use of AI for faster download speeds, improved coverage, better signal quality, and lower latency, and will consume up to 60% less power.

Initially, it was thought that Apple would make the switch to its own 5G modems as early as 2023. However, recent reports suggest that the company has encountered setbacks in the development of its custom chip, leading to the continued use of Qualcomm modems for the foreseeable future. Nonetheless, despite these delays, it seems that Apple is committed to eventually transitioning to its own in-house 5G modem solution. 

Source: DigiTimes | Via: MacRumors

Related Articles

Third-Party App Stores on iPhone Unlikely to Affect Apple’s Revenue

Sriansh

iOS 16.2: What’s New in Shortcuts

Parth Shah

palera1n Jailbreak for iOS 15 and 16 Now Available

Sriansh
iOS 16.3

iOS 16.3 and iPadOS 16.3 Beta 1 Download Available Now

Sriansh
must-have-ipad-pro-pencil-apps-featured

IPAD PRO 2

Oct 30, 2016

11 Must Have Apps for Apple Pencil and iPad Pro Users

Khamosh Pathak

iPad Pro is a beast of a machine. Yes, it runs iOS but don’t let that fool you. iOS has many ways to be productive and for doing creative work. Granted, it’s different

Read More

MACOS

Jun 13, 2016

‘Apple File System’ Is the Company’s New File System for watchOS, iOS, tvOS, and macOS

Rajesh Pandey

It has long been rumored that Apple is working on a new file system to replace the archaic HFS+ file system that macOS currently uses. The company was expected to announce a new file system

Read More
Apple volunteer

APPLE NEWS

Mar 16, 2015

‘Apple Global Volunteer Program’ will let employees sign up to help local communities

Evan Selleck

Apple is no stranger to donating large sums of money to a cause, or to even help diversification within the tech industry. But now it's aiming to donate some individual human hours as well,

Read More

Want to know more about apple Products

We launch new articles subscribe and get updated. MAX 1 email a week. No spam, ever.

Cancel