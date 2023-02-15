Report: iPhone 15 Pro to Feature Ultra-Thin Bezels Like Apple Watch

According to a new leak, the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max will feature thinner, curved bezels, as well as a titanium frame.

Twitter leaker ShrimpApplePro says that the iPhone 15 Pro will have remarkably thin bezels around the display. The leaker compares this reduction in bezel size to the transition from the Apple Watch Series 6 to the Apple Watch Series 7. The leaker also adds that the bezels will be curved, although this has yet to be corroborated by other sources.

In addition to revealing details about iPhone 15’s bezels, the leaker also says that one model will feature a titanium frame and curved rear edges, which may correspond with the curved bezels. ShrimpApplePro has a credible track record, having accurately leaked the hardware design of the Dynamic Island on iPhone 14 Pro models. It is, however, worth noting that the thinner bezels rumor has not yet been confirmed by other reputable sources.

Alongside the improved display bezels, the iPhone 15 Pro will supposedly house a superior camera module with periscope zoom technology — a feature that has become commonplace among Android flagships but has yet to be included in the iPhone. Additionally, the iPhone 15 Pro is anticipated to feature a USB-C port, a next-generation A17 chip, more RAM, the Dynamic Island, and a ProMotion 120Hz display.

Source: Twitter