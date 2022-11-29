Report: iPhone 15 to Feature Better Low-Light Performance, Thanks to New Sony Camera Sensor

With Apple’s iPhone 14 out for two months, we’re starting to hear rumors about next year’s iPhone 15. In a recent report, Nikkei Asia has described how the next-generation iPhone 15 will feature much better photography than the current generation iPhones, thanks to a new Sony camera sensor.

According to the report, the iPhone 15 models will feature “state of the art” image sensors from Sony that will have double the saturation signal in each pixel compared to the current camera sensors. This will reportedly allow the new camera sensors to capture more light to cut down on underexposure and overexposure. It will reportedly have a higher dynamic range than existing iPhone camera systems and will even allow users to capture a person’s face even with strong backlighting, for example.

Sony’s new image sensor roughly doubles the saturation signal level in each pixel compared with conventional sensors. In other words, the sensors can capture more light and reduce overexposure or underexposure in certain settings, enabling a smartphone camera to clearly photograph a person’s face even if the subject is standing against a strong backlight.

The new semiconductor architecture used by Sony allows for more photodiodes since photodiodes and transistors are separated into different layers. In case you’re not aware, more photodiodes mean more light and better image processing. It is currently, however, unknown if the new sensor technology will be used by all iPhone 15 models or if Apple will restrict it to the high-end “Pro” models.

In addition to featuring a better camera sensor, the iPhone 15 Pro will reportedly feature periscope zoom technology — something that is common among Android flagships these days, but Apple has not yet incorporated it into the iPhone. Moreover, iPhone 15 Pro will feature a USB-C port, an updated A17 chip, more RAM, Dynamic Island, and a ProMotion 120hz display.

