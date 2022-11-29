Report: iPhone 15 to Feature Better Low-Light Performance, Thanks to New Sony Camera Sensor

BY Sriansh

Published 29 Nov 2022

With Apple’s iPhone 14 out for two months, we’re starting to hear rumors about next year’s iPhone 15. In a recent report, Nikkei Asia has described how the next-generation iPhone 15 will feature much better photography than the current generation iPhones, thanks to a new Sony camera sensor. 

According to the report, the iPhone 15 models will feature “state of the art” image sensors from Sony that will have double the saturation signal in each pixel compared to the current camera sensors. This will reportedly allow the new camera sensors to capture more light to cut down on underexposure and overexposure. It will reportedly have a higher dynamic range than existing iPhone camera systems and will even allow users to capture a person’s face even with strong backlighting, for example.

Sony’s new image sensor roughly doubles the saturation signal level in each pixel compared with conventional sensors. In other words, the sensors can capture more light and reduce overexposure or underexposure in certain settings, enabling a smartphone camera to clearly photograph a person’s face even if the subject is standing against a strong backlight.

The new semiconductor architecture used by Sony allows for more photodiodes since photodiodes and transistors are separated into different layers. In case you’re not aware, more photodiodes mean more light and better image processing. It is currently, however, unknown if the new sensor technology will be used by all iPhone 15 models or if Apple will restrict it to the high-end “Pro” models.

In addition to featuring a better camera sensor, the iPhone 15 Pro will reportedly feature periscope zoom technology — something that is common among Android flagships these days, but Apple has not yet incorporated it into the iPhone. Moreover, iPhone 15 Pro will feature a USB-C port, an updated A17 chip, more RAM, Dynamic Island, and a ProMotion 120hz display. 

Source: Nikkei Asia

Related Articles

Apple Passkeys Support Coming to 1Password in Early 2023

Sriansh
iPhone in hand generic

Apple Tests iPhone Rapid Security Response Update for the First Time

Sriansh

iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro: How to Record Calls

Parth Shah
iPhone 14 Pro LI Features iOS 16.2

iOS 16.2 Beta Changes How Always On Display Works on Your iPhone 14 Pro

Sriansh
must-have-ipad-pro-pencil-apps-featured

IPAD PRO 2

Oct 30, 2016

11 Must Have Apps for Apple Pencil and iPad Pro Users

Khamosh Pathak

iPad Pro is a beast of a machine. Yes, it runs iOS but don’t let that fool you. iOS has many ways to be productive and for doing creative work. Granted, it’s different

Read More

MACOS

Jun 13, 2016

‘Apple File System’ Is the Company’s New File System for watchOS, iOS, tvOS, and macOS

Rajesh Pandey

It has long been rumored that Apple is working on a new file system to replace the archaic HFS+ file system that macOS currently uses. The company was expected to announce a new file system

Read More
Apple volunteer

APPLE NEWS

Mar 16, 2015

‘Apple Global Volunteer Program’ will let employees sign up to help local communities

Evan Selleck

Apple is no stranger to donating large sums of money to a cause, or to even help diversification within the tech industry. But now it's aiming to donate some individual human hours as well,

Read More

Want to know more about apple Products

We launch new articles subscribe and get updated. MAX 1 email a week. No spam, ever.

Cancel