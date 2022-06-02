All iPhone 14 Models Could Pack Increased 6GB of RAM: TrendForce

BY Chandraveer Mathur

Published 2 Jun 2022

iPhone white unsplash

Earlier this week, Taiwanese research firm TrendForce corroborated previous rumors suggesting the Pro variants of the iPhone 14 would feature the A16 Bionic. In contrast, the others would stick with the iPhone 13’s A15 Bionic chip. The report also summarizes what the firm expects from the iPhone 14 series when it breaks cover sometime in September this year.

In a tabulated summary of the expected specifications for all the iPhone 14 models, TrendForce says the screen size and chip won’t be the only difference. The firm believes the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models will be bumped up to faster and more power-efficient LPDDR5 RAM. Meanwhile, the vanilla iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max will continue using LPDDR4X RAM.

TrendForce Consolidated iPhone 14 Speculation

Additionally, TrendForce seconds reputed Apple analyst Jeff Pu’s speculation that all four iPhone 14 models would sport 6GB of RAM. So, the changes in RAM configuration could be:

  • iPhone 13 mini: 4GB (LPDDR4X)
  • iPhone 13: 4GB (LPDDR4X)
  • iPhone 13 Pro: 6GB (LPDDR4X)
  • iPhone 13 Pro Max: 6GB (LPDDR4X)

 

  • iPhone 14: 6GB (LPDDR4X)
  • iPhone 14 Max: 6GB (LPDDR4X)
  • iPhone 14 Pro: 6GB (LPDDR5)
  • iPhone 14 Pro Max: 6GB (LPDDR5)

Interestingly, the row for storage capacities in the table is marked “TBD,” suggesting the firm isn’t certain Apple will proceed with the mentioned storage configurations. However, the other details seem to be accurate, reflecting other rumors we have heard about the iPhone 14 series, such as the 48MP cameras on the Pro models and the changes in screen size.

[Via TrendForce]

Related Articles

iPhone 14 camera

Apple Gives South Korean Suppliers First Chance to Provide iPhone 14 Front Camera Components: Report

Chandraveer Mathur
iPhone 14 series display glasses

Leaked iPhone 14 Panels Substantiate the Possibility of Taller Displays

Chandraveer Mathur
iPhone 14 render

Should You Save Your iPhone 13 Protective Case for the iPhone 14?

Chandraveer Mathur
iPhone Unsplash

Gurman: iPhone 14 and Apple Watch Series 8 Could Sport Satellite Connectivity

Chandraveer Mathur

Chandraveer Mathur

Read More

MACOS

Jun 13, 2016

‘Apple File System’ Is the Company’s New File System for watchOS, iOS, tvOS, and macOS

Rajesh Pandey

It has long been rumored that Apple is working on a new file system to replace the archaic HFS+ file system that macOS currently uses. The company was expected to announce a new file system

Read More
Apple volunteer

APPLE NEWS

Mar 16, 2015

‘Apple Global Volunteer Program’ will let employees sign up to help local communities

Evan Selleck

Apple is no stranger to donating large sums of money to a cause, or to even help diversification within the tech industry. But now it's aiming to donate some individual human hours as well,

Read More

Want to know more about apple Products

We launch new articles subscribe and get updated. MAX 1 email a week. No spam, ever.

Cancel