All iPhone 14 Models Could Pack Increased 6GB of RAM: TrendForce

Earlier this week, Taiwanese research firm TrendForce corroborated previous rumors suggesting the Pro variants of the iPhone 14 would feature the A16 Bionic. In contrast, the others would stick with the iPhone 13’s A15 Bionic chip. The report also summarizes what the firm expects from the iPhone 14 series when it breaks cover sometime in September this year.

In a tabulated summary of the expected specifications for all the iPhone 14 models, TrendForce says the screen size and chip won’t be the only difference. The firm believes the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models will be bumped up to faster and more power-efficient LPDDR5 RAM. Meanwhile, the vanilla iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max will continue using LPDDR4X RAM.

Additionally, TrendForce seconds reputed Apple analyst Jeff Pu’s speculation that all four iPhone 14 models would sport 6GB of RAM. So, the changes in RAM configuration could be:

iPhone 13 mini: 4GB (LPDDR4X)

iPhone 13: 4GB (LPDDR4X)

iPhone 13 Pro: 6GB (LPDDR4X)

iPhone 13 Pro Max: 6GB (LPDDR4X)

iPhone 14: 6GB (LPDDR4X)

iPhone 14 Max: 6GB (LPDDR4X)

iPhone 14 Pro: 6GB (LPDDR5)

iPhone 14 Pro Max: 6GB (LPDDR5)

Interestingly, the row for storage capacities in the table is marked “TBD,” suggesting the firm isn’t certain Apple will proceed with the mentioned storage configurations. However, the other details seem to be accurate, reflecting other rumors we have heard about the iPhone 14 series, such as the 48MP cameras on the Pro models and the changes in screen size.