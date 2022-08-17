Analyst: iPhone 14 Pro Models to Cost $100 More Than iPhone 13 Pro

Apple is all set to launch the iPhone 14 lineup next month. A new report ahead of the launch claims that the starting price of the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max will be $100 more than the last year’s Pro models.

More and more rumors about the upcoming iPhone lineup surface as we draw closer to launch. While we already know that Apple is planning to ship the iPhone 14 Pro with the faster A16 Bionic chip, ‘punch-hole + pill’ shaped notch, better imaging system, and faster RAM, a new report from Wedbush Securities suggests that the base could cost $100 higher than the last year’s models.

Earlier this month, reliable Apple leaker Ming-Chi Kuo reported that Apple would increase the price of the iPhone 14 lineup. Although Kuo did not reveal exact pricing, he said the entire iPhone 14 lineup would see an increase of 15% in average selling price.

Now, analyst Dan Ives says that “While the base iPhone will stay at the same price we believe a $100 price increase on the iPhone 14 Pro/Pro Max is likely in store given component price increases as well as added functionality on this new release.”

The iPhone 13 Pro starts at $999, and the iPhone 13 Pro Max starts at $1,099 in the United States. If Apple increases the price of the base models by $100, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max would retail for $1,099 and $1,199, respectively, making them the costliest base-model iPhones to date.

When the reports about iPhone 14 Pro price increase came out, it led to the speculation that Apple will be shipping at least 256GB of internal storage on the base model. But it seems this isn’t the case. Instead, the price hike is reportedly due to inflation, the introduction of new features, and supply chain disruptions.

Would you be interested in buying the iPhone 14 Pro if Apple increases the starting price? Let us know in the comments section below!

Via: MacRumors