Xcode 14 Beta Includes Reference To iPhone 14 Pro’s Always-on Display

BY Sriansh

Published 2 Aug 2022

iPhone 14 Pro Xcode 14 Beta Always On Display

We’ve heard rumors of the iPhone 14 Pro models sporting an always-on display (AOD). Last week, a wallpaper found in iOS 16 beta 4 showed the feature would work on the upcoming iPhone models. And now, references to iPhone 14 Pro’s always-on display have been found in the latest Xcode 14 beta. 

The feature was first spotted by the iOS developer, rhogelleim. As seen in the screenshot attached above, the latest Xcode 14 beta includes an example of what an Always on Display may look like for the iPhone. When activated, the iPhone will appear to darken and gray out the Lock Screen elements. The developer notes that the Tim Cook image is in full color, but the always-on feature removes all of the colors from the image. 

MacRumors contributor Steve Moser was then able to mimic the same behavior in his own testing. In addition to removing all the colors from the image, Moser says that iOS will also remove all the textures from a widget when the feature is enabled. Notice (in the image given above) how iOS removes the texture from the whale image in the widget section. 

While the feature seems quite useful, it appears that the always-on display functionality will be limited to the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ and ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max only. Rumors suggest that these devices will come with a display that will be able to go as low as 1Hz, thus allowing for the always-on display feature. 

In addition to the always-on mode, a lot of features, including the faster A16 Bionic chip, ‘punch-hole + pill’ shaped notch, better imaging systems, and faster RAM, will exclusively be available on iPhone 14 Pro models. What are your thoughts on Apple finally adding an always-on mode to the iPhone? Let us know in the comments section below!

Via: MacRumors

